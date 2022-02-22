Blue Water Vaccines stock soars 58% before diving into negative territory
Feb. 22, 2022 1:02 PM ETBlue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Newly public Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) stock was halted several times Tuesday as shares soared 58% early trading before tumbling midday.
- Shares of the vaccine maker opened at $67.50 after closing at $57.40 on Friday. The stock soared 58% to hit a session high of $90.90 Tuesday morning before reversing course and heading south. Shares last changed hands at $51.01, down 11%, at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Blue Water, which is working on a universal flu vaccine, went public on Feb. 18 after pricing 22.2M shares at $9, raising approximately $20M.
- The stock rocketed 538% following its IPO.
