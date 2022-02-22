Krispy Kreme soars after first profitable quarter since IPO

Krispy Kreme (DNUT +8.2%) was one of the biggest gainers in the consumer discretionary sector on Tuesday after the packaged coffee seller reported its first quarterly profit since going public again last summer.

Notably, Krispy Kreme's (NASDAQ:DNUT) Q4 adjusted EBITDA tally of $47.7M was above the consensus mark of $45M and CEO Mike Tattersfield pointed to strong pricing power in the face of inflationary cost pressure.

Bank of America analyst Sara Senatore said that while Krispy Kreme's DNUT top-line beat reflects faster than expected access point growth in the International and Market Development segments, the most impressive part of the report was the substantially better than expected revenue per access point in the US & Canada.

"U.S. & Canada revenues were in line with consensus, despite total access point that was 2% below consensus and 5% below us, a testament to success of the brand’s seasonal LTOs and broader resonance with customers. The strength also underscores the appeal of the asset-light model, where revenue growth is highly ROI accretive."

Guidance from DNUT for organic revenue growth of 10% to 12% came in ahead of the long-term organic growth target of 9% to 11%.

The big day for Krispy Kreme (DNUT) appears to be giving a lift to coffee seller BRC Inc. (BRCC +6.1%) as well.

