Will Lowe's Q4 Earnings continue its EPS beat and support the positive analyst momentum?

  • Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (+27.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.91B (+3.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, LOW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 87% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • In mid-December, the company reaffirmed its FY21 outlook and also issued FY22 guidance.

  • In 2022, the company is seen outperforming the relevant market by 300-400 basis points; it expects to return ~$40B in capital over next 3 years.

  • Gains from the Total Home strategy which enhances omni-channel offerings and strength in the Pro business, strong digital base: positive factors impacting Q4 earnings.
  • Investors will be concerned regarding high cost inflation, sustained supply-chain hurdles on profit margins, rising mortgage rates expected to dent housing demand.
  • Evercore ISI initiated a positive tactical trading call on Lowe's ahead of its earnings.
  • "We view Lowe's favourably given its longer-term transformation opportunity and structural industry tailwinds, with substantial near-term uplifts from COVID-19 spending shifts that likely translate to longer-term sales retention," Simeon Gutman, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
  • Industry analysts believe that sales during spring - a key selling season for home-improvement chains - to remain strong, driven by demand for big-ticket items such as lawn-mowers, barbecue grills and other appliances.
  • SA Contributor Anthony Cataldo recently wrote that Home Depot & Lowe's are cash flow machines and can be bought on the pullback for a long-term buy-and-hold.
  • YTD, the stock has lost 13.9% while past 1-month the stock eroded 6.6%; last week, SA Readers picked up shares of Lowe's ahead of its earnings report forecasting another Street-beating quarter.
  • SA Author's rating stands at Buy while Wall Street Analysts rating also stands at Buy.
