Will Lowe's Q4 Earnings continue its EPS beat and support the positive analyst momentum?
Feb. 22, 2022 1:37 PM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (+27.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.91B (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 87% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- In mid-December, the company reaffirmed its FY21 outlook and also issued FY22 guidance.
- In 2022, the company is seen outperforming the relevant market by 300-400 basis points; it expects to return ~$40B in capital over next 3 years.
- Gains from the Total Home strategy which enhances omni-channel offerings and strength in the Pro business, strong digital base: positive factors impacting Q4 earnings.
- Investors will be concerned regarding high cost inflation, sustained supply-chain hurdles on profit margins, rising mortgage rates expected to dent housing demand.
- Evercore ISI initiated a positive tactical trading call on Lowe's ahead of its earnings.
- "We view Lowe's favourably given its longer-term transformation opportunity and structural industry tailwinds, with substantial near-term uplifts from COVID-19 spending shifts that likely translate to longer-term sales retention," Simeon Gutman, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
- Industry analysts believe that sales during spring - a key selling season for home-improvement chains - to remain strong, driven by demand for big-ticket items such as lawn-mowers, barbecue grills and other appliances.
- SA Contributor Anthony Cataldo recently wrote that Home Depot & Lowe's are cash flow machines and can be bought on the pullback for a long-term buy-and-hold.
- YTD, the stock has lost 13.9% while past 1-month the stock eroded 6.6%; last week, SA Readers picked up shares of Lowe's ahead of its earnings report forecasting another Street-beating quarter.
- SA Author's rating stands at Buy while Wall Street Analysts rating also stands at Buy.