Iraq's government is in talks with Halliburton (HAL -1.4%) and Saudi Aramco to carry out oil and gas developments in the western part of the country, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told Bloomberg.

The government is talking with Halliburton about a technical partnership to develop and operate oil and gas reserves in Anbar province near Iraq's borders with Syria and Saudi Arabia, and the ministry is finalizing the commercial terms and scope of work, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Jabbar said the ministry is in talks with Aramco to fund and develop the nearby Akkas gas field, which has been idle for years due to internal strife before the government recaptured it back from Islamic State militants in 2017.

Halliburton recently reported swinging to a Q4 profit of $824M vs. a year-earlier loss of $235M while raising its quarterly dividend.