Can Lemonade top Street estimates in Q4?

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), a property and casualty insurer, is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.12 and the consensus revenue estimate is $39.4M (+92.2% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, LMND has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.

LMND reported Q3 results that topped Street estimates and projected Q4 revenue in line with consensus forecast. LMND estimated Q4 revenue of $39M-40M and in force premium at Dec. 31 of $380M-384M.

2021 revenue is expected to be $126M-127M (vs. consensus estimate of $126.93M), while in force premium at Dec. 31 is likely to be $380M-384M.

At the time, LMND said it would acquire Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) in an all-stock deal with an equity value of ~$500M. LMND said MILE's tech-forward car insurance will complement its use of big data and AI in home and pet insurance.

In Dec., Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar rated LMND Underperform, saying the stock doesn't reflect the insurance and execution risks of shifting its policy-in-force mix to higher premium per policy products, auto and homeowner. The Metromile buy also poses execution risk.

SA contributor Matthew Queen recently wrote with Sell rating, "Lemonade In 2022: Still A Lemon". While noting that LMND's losses and acquisition costs are burning cash, he said its Q4 results would likely continue the trend of substandard performance.

On average, Wall Street analysts rated LMND Hold, while SA's Quant Ratings rated it Strong Sell. As per Quant Ratings, LMND is at high risk of performing badly due to inferior profitability and decelerating momentum when compared to its peers.

LMND stock, which fell 6% a day before posting results, has sunk 62% over the past 6 months and declined 37% YTD.

This month, the company added Massachusetts to its pet insurance coverage. LMND launched its pet health insurance products in July 2020, about the same time it went public.