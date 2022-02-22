Astra Space (ASTR -3.0%) stated that it is working to investigate and identify the root cause of the flight issue earlier this month when it was unable to deliver its payload to orbit.

So far, Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) said it has completed a flight data review and timeline reconstruction. The early findings and flight video indicates that the first stage burn was nominal, and the anomaly occurred during the stage separation process following the main engine cutoff.

The company is now moving toward fault tree analysis and then implementing corrective and preventative measures.

"We will share more about what we have uncovered when our investigation with the FAA is complete. Following that, we expect a safe return to launch,"

Astra Space (ASTR) is down 53% on a year-to-date basis and traded very close to its 52-week low on Tuesday.