Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) is scheduled to announce FY21 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $13.95 vs. $7.69 in FY20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $61.41B (+37.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, RIO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 9 downward.

Shares rose 4.64% on July 28, after Rio Tinto reported record $12.31B H1 net profit, far better than the $3.32B in the year-ago period, and more than tripling its midyear payout to shareholders. The firm benefited from high prices for the commodities it mines, including iron ore, which hit a record high $233/ton in May largely because of elevated Chinese steel production.

But Rio recently reported its weakest H1 Pilbara iron ore shipment results since 2015 and set full-year operations at the low end of earlier guidance of 325M-340M tons. Iron ore accounted for more than 80% of Rio's earnings during this year's H1.

Iron ore futures in Singapore surged past $150/metric ton to the highest level in five months in early February, as Chinese authorities moved to prioritize economic growth by giving the country's steel industry five additional years to start reining in its carbon emissions.

Chinese steel and iron ore futures also jumped to five-month highs during the month, after the week-long Lunar New Year break, and state planners said over the weekend that authorities should bring forward infrastructure investment.

However, Rio Tinto has been hit by recent scandals. A company report this year outlined a culture of bullying, harassment and racism at the miner. A recent Reuters report suggested that incoming Rio Tinto Chairman Dominic Barton will review the position of CEO Jakob Stausholm to determine whether he is the appropriate manager to lead an overhaul of the company's toxic work culture.

Rio's results will also be weighed down on by poor production numbers. Full-year production fell across all commodities it produces, including a 3% drop in iron ore shipments from its Australian mining operations as projects were disrupted by COVID-related restrictions that made it hard to get workers.

Q4 iron ore shipments fell 5% Y/Y to 84.1M mt, hurt by a delay in production from the new greenfield mine at Gudai-Darri in Western Australia and labor shortages due to prolonged pandemic-led interstate border closures.

For 2022, Rio expects slightly higher iron ore shipments from the Pilbara region, guiding for exports of 320M-335M mt, while forecasting copper output of 500K-575K mt and aluminum of 3.1M-3.2M mt.