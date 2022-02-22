LTC Properties' Quant rating jumps to Strong Buy
Feb. 22, 2022 1:30 PM ETLTC Properties, Inc. (LTC)VTR, DHC, GMREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- LTC Properties' (LTC +0.4%) Quant rating moved up to a Strong Buy from Neutral, on the strength of Revisions. Over the past three months, the consensus estimate for FY2023 rose 4.3% and for FY2024 rose 3.5%.
- The health care REIT now ranks the highest of Health Care REITs, according to the SA stock screener, followed by Buy-rated Global Medical REIT (GMRE -1.3%). By contrast, Wall Street analysts' average rating for LTC (NYSE:LTC) is Neutral.
- At the bottom of the list are Diversified Healthcare (DHC -1.0%) and Ventas (VTR -1.2%), both with Strong Sell ratings.
- Last week, LTC Properties (LTC) Q4 earnings missed consensus.