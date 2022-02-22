FAT Brands slides with CEO under federal investigation

FAT Brands (FAT -25.2%) fell sharply on Tuesday after the operator of Fatburger and Johnny Rockets restaurants disclosed in a SEC filing that CEO Andy Wiederhorn has been under investigation for several months.

The government is seeking documents and materials related to FAT Brands' merger with Fog Cutter Capital Group in December 2020 and transactions between Wiederhorn and those entities

The company stated that it is cooperating with the government and believes it is not currently a target of the U.S. Attorney’s investigation, although it is not able to reasonably estimate the outcome or duration of the government investigations.

FAT Brands traded as low as $7.07 vs. the 52-week range of $6.60 to $14.38.