Hyliion Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETHyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (-61.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.99M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock declined -13.96% on Nov. 10, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Nov. 9 post market.
- Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) had warned that it was extending the company's production and commercialization timelines longer than expected due to a shortage of semiconductors and several other key components.