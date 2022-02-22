Hyliion Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETHyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (-61.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.99M.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company's stock declined -13.96% on Nov. 10, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Nov. 9 post market.
  • Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) had warned that it was extending the company's production and commercialization timelines longer than expected due to a shortage of semiconductors and several other key components.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.