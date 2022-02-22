Ingersoll-Rand Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (-5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
- Earlier in February, Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) said it was acquiring Houdstermaatschappij Jorc B.V. for an all-cash purchase price of €27M.