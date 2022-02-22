J&J argues plaintiffs' attorneys don't support talc bankruptcy plan over more money

Feb. 22, 2022

As a bankruptcy trial ended in New Jersey on Friday, attorneys for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.4%) argued that plaintiffs' attorneys don't agree with the company's bankruptcy plan because there's more money to be had for them through jury trials than a settlement.

J&J formed a subsidiary, LTL Management, to handle cases against it related to allegations its talc products caused cancer. The subsidiary has previously offered to set up a $2B trust to handle pending litigation regarding talc claims.

"The only beneficiaries of dismissal are the plaintiffs' firms, which have the potential to hit a big time verdict," Greg Gordon, a partner at Jones Day, said in court on Friday, Bloomberg reported.

Allison Brown, a Skadden Arps partner who is also representing J&J, told the court of the "perverse incentive in the mass tort system" where plaintiffs' attorneys can receive up to 40% of the amount paid out in fees.

Plaintiffs' attorneys have been critical of J&J's legal strategy known as a "Texas Two-Step" that would delay cases that would normally go to a jury trial as well as lower potential damages.

A ruling in the case is expected by the end of the month.

