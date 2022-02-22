For the overall market, Tuesday's midday trading was dominated by continued concerns about Russia and Ukraine, which had the major averages sharply lower during the early afternoon.

That said, some individual stocks managed to post notable gains, with Donald Trump, earnings and regulator decisions spurring upside action during the day.

Thanks to robust early results from the launch of its social media app, the SPAC bringing the former president's media company public showed early strength Tuesday.

Meanwhile, earnings news gave a lift to Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT). At the same time, Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) spiked almost 30% after receiving a positive regulatory decision.

On the other side of the spectrum, a regulatory ruling gave the opposite impact to Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX). The stock lost almost a third of its value around concerns for a clinical trial of its pheNIX gene therapy.

Gainers

The SPAC taking Donald Trump's media company public saw a wave of investor interest, thanks to signs that the TRUTH Social app grabbed 170K downloads from the Apple App Store in less than 48 hours on the platform.

As a result, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) spiked at the start of trading, at one point showing a gain of more than 17%. The stock has moderated from there but still holds an advance of nearly 6% in intraday action.

Meanwhile, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) also showed midday strength, boosted by a strong revenue figure and the prospect of solid growth in 2022. The company's profit failed to beat analysts' consensus but its revenue figure of $370.6M came in above the amount predicted by analysts.

At the same time, DNUT projected 2022 revenue growth of 11%-13%. Adjusted EBITDA is seen rising by 12%-16%. Bolstered by the financial figures and outlook, DNUT climbed 8% in intraday action.

Elsewhere, Ocugen (OCGN) got a massive boost from news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted its clinical hold on the company's COVID-19 shot. As a result, OCGN can move forward with its clinical program for the product, called COVAXIN.

OCGN jumped almost 28% on the news.

Decliner

A regulatory decision sparked a selling spree in Homology Medicines (FIXX). The stock plunged 31% after the FDA issued a clinical hold for one of its trials.

The study was looking into the use of the firm's pheNIX gene therapy HMI-102 in adults with phenylketonuria. The move followed signs of elevated liver function in patients enrolled in the study.

