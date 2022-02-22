New Gold Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 1:52 PM ETNew Gold Inc. (NGD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- New Gold (NYSE:NGD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $195.24M (-1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NGD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.