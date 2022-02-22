SSR Mining Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 1:53 PM ETSSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $389.48M (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SSRM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.