Vipshop Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 1:55 PM ETVipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.57B (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIPS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.