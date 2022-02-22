Luxury travel service Inspirato sees stock tumble after soaring in market debut

Feb. 22, 2022 1:55 PM ETISPOBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Luxury travel service Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) saw its stock tumble Tuesday after soaring last week following its market debut through a merger with SPAC Thayer Ventures.
  • Shares of Inspirato last changed hands at $35.25, down 23% at approximately 1:25 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $35, later hitting a high of $43.99 before trending downward.
  • Thayer shareholders approved the Inspirato merger on Feb. 8. Shares of the newly combined company soared 40% during their market debut on Feb. 14, peaking at $108 on Feb. 17 before losing ground on Friday.
  • Inspirato runs a subscription luxury travel service that allows subscribers to book trips through its network of upscale hotels and managed vacation homes. The company offers trips to more than 240 destinations worldwide.
  • For a bullish view on Inspirato, read SA contributor Acutel's column.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.