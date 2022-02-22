Luxury travel service Inspirato sees stock tumble after soaring in market debut
Feb. 22, 2022 1:55 PM ETISPOBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Luxury travel service Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) saw its stock tumble Tuesday after soaring last week following its market debut through a merger with SPAC Thayer Ventures.
- Shares of Inspirato last changed hands at $35.25, down 23% at approximately 1:25 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $35, later hitting a high of $43.99 before trending downward.
- Thayer shareholders approved the Inspirato merger on Feb. 8. Shares of the newly combined company soared 40% during their market debut on Feb. 14, peaking at $108 on Feb. 17 before losing ground on Friday.
- Inspirato runs a subscription luxury travel service that allows subscribers to book trips through its network of upscale hotels and managed vacation homes. The company offers trips to more than 240 destinations worldwide.
- For a bullish view on Inspirato, read SA contributor Acutel's column.