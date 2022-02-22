Molson Coors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 1:55 PM ETMolson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+312.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.55B (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TAP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.