HEICO Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETHEICO Corporation (HEI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $493.52M
- Over the last 2 years, HEI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- The company's stock declined -3.48% on Dec. 16, 2021, the day after it reported its FQ4 results on Dec. 15, 2021, post-market.