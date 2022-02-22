Tupperware Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 1:55 PM ETTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+285.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $384.97M (-21.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TUP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.