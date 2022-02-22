Dana Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 1:56 PM ETDana Incorporated (DAN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.18B (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DAN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.