Fresh Del Monte Produce Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 1:57 PM ETFresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FDP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.