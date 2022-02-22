Flowserve Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $956.08M (-3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.