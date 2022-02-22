Pan American Silver Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETPan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-50.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $446.62M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAAS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.