Agnico Eagle Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-43.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $942.44M (+36.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.