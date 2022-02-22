IAMGOLD Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022
- IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-225.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $296.07M (-14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IAG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.