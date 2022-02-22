What to expect from Chesapeake's first annual results post-bankruptcy?

Feb. 22, 2022 2:00 PM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

oil field, the oil workers are working

zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

CHK

  • Chesapeake expects its portfolio to generate ~75% of 2022 projected cash flow from natural gas assets and 25% from oil assets, once the deals close.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.