What to expect from Chesapeake's first annual results post-bankruptcy?
Feb. 22, 2022 2:00 PM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.48 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B
- Over the last 2 years, CHK has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- Chesapeake Energy rose 3.33% on November 3, when its Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.38 beat analyst expectations. The company also raised full-year production guidance without changing the level of capital spending. It increased FY 2021 total oil production forecast by 1M barrels at the midpoint to 24.5M-26.5M barrels.
- JPM initiated Chesapeake Energy at buy pre market, as the post-bankruptcy Company is better positioned to return cash to shareholders. Bank of America also started coverage with a Buy rating, citing confidence in new management and shareholder return prospects.
- Siebert Williams Shank launched coverage on a positive note as well, highlighting that the firm had moved past the "stigma" of its recent bankruptcy, as well as potential changes to its oil and gas portfolio.
- Chesapeake's outlook also looks better with its acquisition of Chief E&D Holdings and associated non-operated interests held by affiliates of Tug Hill Inc. for $2B in cash. The deal will give it 113K net Marcellus acres projected to produce 835M cf/day of net gas for nine months in 2022 and generate $500M in 2022 projected adjusted EBITDAX.
- Chesapeake expects its portfolio to generate ~75% of 2022 projected cash flow from natural gas assets and 25% from oil assets, once the deals close.