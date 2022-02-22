Hudbay Minerals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETHudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+316.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $440.81M (+36.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HBM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.