Rayonier Advanced Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ET By: Shweta Agarwal
- Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-233.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $379.94M (-25.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RYAM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.