Schweitzer-Mauduit Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETSchweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-63.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $336.6M (+20.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.