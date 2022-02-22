ManTech Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETManTech International Corporation (MANT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (-7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $644.09M (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MANT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.