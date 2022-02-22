Former President Donald Trump appeared to hint at a 2024 presidential run in a radio interview earlier.

When asked on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show if he will be running for president in 2024, Trump responded that he couldn't really answer due to campaign finance laws, though he added "But I think you'll be happy. I really do believe you will be happy."

Trump's appearance on the radio show, which took Rush Limbaugh's time slot after the radio host's death, comes after his social media platform TRUTH Social launched Monday. Trump's media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, is going public through SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC). DWAC shares gained 7.6% and have now risen 77% this year.

According to research firm Apptopia, the Truth Social app has been downloaded 170,000 times since it debuted on the App Store Sunday evening. Reuters said that the Truth Social quickly became the most-downloaded app on the App Store after its release. No Android version of the app is currently available.

Trump's new social media platform comes at a time when AT&T's (NYSE:T) CNN has suffered in the ratings and recently its chief Jeff Zucker resigned.

"They are broken," Trump said about CNN in the radio interview from his home in Mar-a-Lago. "I looked at their ratings the other day and they are in very very bad shape."

