Celanese (CE -1.4%) extends Friday's sharp losses as Piper Sandler downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $140 price target, cut from $180, saying it sees sizable risk and uncertainty from its acquisition of DuPont's mobility and materials business.

Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert believes Celanese is "introducing considerable risk to the shares with the significant increase in balance sheet leverage and substantial risk of operational disruption as the company navigates what will most certainly be a highly challenging integration of the new assets."

Friday's 5% decline was partly the result of investors reassessing Celanese's risk profile and re-rating the shares, and may be a harbinger of future volatility, Neivert says.

Most analysts appear to like the deal's long-term benefits for Celanese, including Evercore ISI's Stephen Richardson, who said the purchase "has the potential to be truly transformative."