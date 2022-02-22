Roku rebounds 10%; Citi's model update suggests stock could double

  • Citi has updated its models for Roku (ROKU +9.8%) to account for a disappointing earnings report, but it's maintaining a Buy and its slightly lower target price still suggests the stock could more than double from here.
  • Analyst Jason Bazinet found the fourth quarter "broadly positive" but pinned the share reaction on the weaker guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2022. (Shares slid 22% on Friday; see Roku's one-month chart here.)
  • Those more "subdued" expectations have led to revisions in Citi's model. For Q4, Roku noted net adds were ahead but showed some weaker-than-expected average revenue per user. Meanwhile, though 2022 expected revenue growth of 35% is generally in line with expectations, "incremental costs mean that FY22 adjusted EBITDA is likely to be roughly in
  • line with 2020."
  • The new forecasts indicate Citi values an active account at $385, and it's broadly holding its active account expectations for 2022 and 2023.
  • That leads it to a new target price of $250/share, down from $275. That new target implies 104% upside.
  • Over the weekend, Seeking Alpha contributor Andres Cardenal suggested Roku was a Strong Buy, saying the stock is "exceptionally cheap" after a "bad report for good reasons."
