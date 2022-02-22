KBR rises 7% on beating Q4 revenue expectations
Feb. 22, 2022 2:28 PM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- KBR (KBR +7.2%) reports Q4 revenue of $2.5B with a 70% Y/Y missed consensus by $30M.
- Net income attributable to company growth of 258%.
- Adjusted EBITDA growth of 27%.
- Delivered 1.2x book-to-bill.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats consensus by $0.04.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Consolidated revenue: $6.3B-6.8B (vs. consensus $6.77B); Adjusted EBITDA margin ~10%; Effective tax rate: 24% to 25%; EPS range $2.04-2.19; Adjusted EPS range $2.45-2.60 (vs. consensus $2.49); Operating Cash Flow or OCF $320M-370M; Adjusted OCF: $350M-400M
