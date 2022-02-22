Mallinckrodt receives Complete Response Letter for terlipressin

Feb. 22, 2022

  • The U.S. FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter to Mallinckrodt (MNK) for terlipressin for the kidney ailment hepatorenal syndrome.
  • The company said that in the last two weeks, it became necessary to identify a new packaging and labeling manufacturing facility. That meant an inspection of another facility couldn't be done by the FDA action date.
  • An inspection is necessary before a New Drug Application can receive a green light.
  • Mallinckrodt (MNK) noted that efficacy and safety issues were not noted in the letter.
  • In a statement, Mallinckrodt (MNK) EVP and Chief Scientific Officer said he believes there is a path to approval this year.
  • Mallinckrodt (OTCPK:MNKKQ -22.7%) has been involved in settlements related to the opioid epidemic.
