Realty Income Q4 earnings exceed consensus in a record quarter for investments
Feb. 22, 2022 4:21 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Realty Income (NYSE:O) Q4 earnings topped the average analyst estimate while the net-lease REIT invested a record $2.6B in real estate during Q4, bringing 2021 property-level acquisitions to $6.4B and setting an annual record for the company. The year also marked its acquisition of Vereit and the spinoff of their combined office assets.
- "Our core business remains healthy as portfolio occupancy ended the year at 98.5% and our balance sheet remains well-positioned to capitalize on a robust global investment pipeline in 2022," said President and CEO Sumit Roy.
- The REIT keeps its guidance for 2022 adjusted FFO per share at $3.88-$4.05 vs. consensus of $3.94.
- Q4 normalized FFO per share of $0.89 beat the $0.88 consensus and increased from $0.91 in Q3 2021 and $0.83 in Q4 2020.
- Q4 revenue of $685.0M exceeded the average analyst estimate of $676.5M; compares with $491.9M in Q3 and $417.6M in the year-ago quarter.
- Realty Income (O) stock is rising 0.3% in after-hours trading.
- Excluding its merger with Vereit, Realty Income (O) invested $2.63B in 401 properties and properties under development, including $1.04B in Europe. That compares with $1.61B invested in 308 properties and properties in development, including $532.5M in Europe, in Q3.
- Collects 99.5% of contractual rent on Q4, including 100% from its theater clients vs. 99.5% of contractual rent and 99.6% from theater clients in Q3.
- Portfolio occupancy was 98.5% at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. 98.8% at Sept. 30, 2021.
- Conference call on Feb. 23 at 2:30 PM ET.
