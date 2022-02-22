PPL Corp. (PPL +2.1%) rebounds a bit from Friday's 7%-plus loss that followed its Q4 earnings miss and dividend cut, as RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $31 price target.

RBC's Shelby Tucker says he views PPL as "a strong utility operator with meaningful opportunities to invest capital to help decarbonize its service territories," and the upgrade reflects his belief that PPL will be successful in acquiring Narragansett Electric.

Friday's stock weakness was caused in part by concerns that the NECO transaction may not be approved, but Tucker is not concerned, saying "based on intervener testimony, PPL appears to us to have made a reasonable case that the acquisition fulfills the no harm standard imposed by the state of Rhode Island."

PPL's downside may be limited even if the NECO deal fails, Tucker says, since PPL is "uniquely positioned," with nearly $3.6B of cash on its balance sheet as of year-end 2021.

Since PPL is an "inferior utility," a comparatively higher dividend yield of 4.2%-4.6% would be "adequate," corresponding to a share price of $20-$22, Deep Value Ideas writes in a bearish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.