Lidar developer Cepton sees stock sink 18% after hitting 52-week high last week

Feb. 22, 2022 2:55 PM ETCPTNBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and abstract background

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lidar developer Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN), which recently went public through a merger with SPAC Growth Capital Acquisition, saw its stock sink 18% Tuesday after gaining significant ground last week.
  • Shares of Cepton opened at $17.40, hitting a high of $17.91 before reversing course to reach a low of $14.50 in late morning. The stock last changed hands at $14.83 at around 2:50 p.m. ET.
  • Cepton shares began trading on Feb. 11 after the company merged with Growth Capital, hitting a 52-week low of $6.85. The shares took off on Feb. 17 to reach a 52-week high of $80.16, which coincided with management ringing the opening bell for the Nasdaq market.
  • For more SPAC news, check out SA’s SPAC News page.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.