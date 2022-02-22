Lidar developer Cepton sees stock sink 18% after hitting 52-week high last week
Feb. 22, 2022 2:55 PM ETCPTNBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Lidar developer Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN), which recently went public through a merger with SPAC Growth Capital Acquisition, saw its stock sink 18% Tuesday after gaining significant ground last week.
- Shares of Cepton opened at $17.40, hitting a high of $17.91 before reversing course to reach a low of $14.50 in late morning. The stock last changed hands at $14.83 at around 2:50 p.m. ET.
- Cepton shares began trading on Feb. 11 after the company merged with Growth Capital, hitting a 52-week low of $6.85. The shares took off on Feb. 17 to reach a 52-week high of $80.16, which coincided with management ringing the opening bell for the Nasdaq market.
