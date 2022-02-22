U.S. stocks narrow losses after Biden unfolds 'first tranche' of sanctions on Russia (update)
Feb. 22, 2022 3:52 PM ETDJI, SP500, COMP.INDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor72 Comments
- U.S. equities on Tuesday are unwinding a large chunk of their intraday losses after President Biden said the U.S. will sanction Russia's financial institutions and sovereign debt.
- The Dow Jones (DJI) -1.2% is changing hands at 33.6K, up from 33.3K in midday trading. S&P 500 (SP500) -0.7% rebounds to 4.31K from the 4.26K trough. And the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.9% also perks up to 13.43K from 13.25K session low.
- Specifically, the administration is imposing sanctions on Russian elites and family members, working with Germany to halt Nord Stream 2 and issuing full blocking sanctions on two Russian banks: Vnesheconombank and Promsvyazbank.
- Earlier, Best and worst stocks sensitive to Russia and Ukraine from J.P. Morgan.