McDonald's gains after Carl Icahn board nominations

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is one of the few restaurants stocks that could manage a gain on Tuesday with Ukraine-Russia headlines dominating general market direction and taking the broad averages lower.

Shares of McDonald's (MCD) rose 0.80% after the fast-food giant confirmed on Sunday Carl Icahn nominated two members to the board.

Icahn's activist push has drawn some criticism due to his low stake of only 200 MCD shares and what is considered an "improbable" shift in focus to animal rights.

Shares of McDonald's (MCD) have slightly underperformed the S&P 500 Index over the last five years.