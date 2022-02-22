Ford's potential battery-electric split is called compelling but tricky

Wells Fargo dug into the implications of Ford Motor Company (F -3.8%) potentially separating its battery electric vehicle business from the legacy ICE business.

After looking at Ford's (NYSE:F) conflicting targets, Well Fargo noted that the automaker's ICE business could be focused on driving cash flow to fund the growing BEV business, while the BEV business would need to focus on growth to get needed scale and focus on getting vehicles to be incrementally profitable, not necessarily covering the high upfront R&D costs. The firm said it favored a partial spin of the battery electric business into a small tracking stock of which Ford maintained majority control.

Analyst Colin Langan: "If the reporting BEV and ICE split does not compel a SOTPs upside, a tracking stock of the BEV business would lock in a clear value of BEV assets. A separate stock could help attract tech talent that is interested in stock options."

Wells Fargo boosted its price target on Ford (F) to $26 off a new sum-of-the-parts valuation. The average analyst price target on Ford is $21.68.

Ford (F) is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.