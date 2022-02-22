Why did AppLovin stock drop today? Heavy volume hits software stock

Feb. 22, 2022 3:50 PM ETAppLovin Corporation (APP)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments

Young finance expert analyzing financial charts on smart phone

guvendemir/iStock via Getty Images

  • AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shares fell sharply on Tuesday, as traders sold the Palo Alto, California-based software company in heavy volume.
  • Just shortly after 3:30 p.m. EST, AppLovin shares were down more than 10% to $57.99, with more than 2.2 million shares changing hands. For comparison purposes, the average daily volume is just over 1.9 million shares.
  • Last week, AppLovin posted fourth-quarter results that were mixed, with revenue topping expectations, but earnings coming in below estimates.
  • During the period, AppLovin earned 8 cents per share on $793 million in sales, compared to expectations of 10 cents per share on $776.4 million in revenue.
