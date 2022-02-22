AppTech Payments ends partnership with Silver Alert Services

Feb. 22, 2022 3:49 PM ETAppTech Payments Corp. (APCX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) said its partnership with Silver Alert Services, dba LifeLight Services, has been terminated by mutual agreement with an effective date of Feb. 17.
  • The termination is due to the delayed release of LifeLight Systems, Silver Alert Services innovative and comprehensive remote patient monitoring system, due to the market effects of COVID-19.
  • The partnership was initiated in Aug. 2020 to leverage both companies’ strengths while expanding APCX's reach into the telehealth sphere.
  • APCX and Silver Alert will continue to work together on projects and partnering relationships.
  • This mutual agreement on termination will allow APCX to focus on preparation of the launch of its patented digital banking platform.
