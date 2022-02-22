Sensata Technologies acquires Elastic M2M; terms undisclosed

  • Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) has acquired Elastic M2M, a privately-held innovator of IoT applications for telematics service providers and their end customers.
  • Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Founded in 2013, Elastic M2M primarily serves TSPs and resellers, enabling them to leverage its cloud platform and analytics capabilities to deliver sensor-based operational insights to their end users. Its applications work with any type of operational asset and are easy to deploy on top of existing IoT tools.
  • The acquisition expands Sensata's cloud and analytics capabilities critical to delivering actionable sensor-based insights.
  • ST reported stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings earlier this month
