Chevron weighs sale of Equatorial Guinea oil and gas assets - Reuters

Feb. 22, 2022 3:42 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Chevron"s Quarterly Earnings Miss Expectations

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Chevron (CVX -1.2%) is seeking to sell stakes in three oil and gas fields in Equatorial Guinea, potentially raising as much as $1B, Reuters reports.

Chevron reportedly owns a 38% stake in the Aseng oil field and the Yolanda natural gas field, both in Equatorial Guinea's Block 1, as well as a 45% interest in the Alen gas and condensate field in Block O; the company also is the operator in each of the three fields.

The company's Equatorial Guinea assets added 441B cf of natural gas to its reserves in 2020; Chevron received the assets as part of its acquisition of Noble Energy in 2020.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.