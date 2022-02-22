Chevron (CVX -1.2%) is seeking to sell stakes in three oil and gas fields in Equatorial Guinea, potentially raising as much as $1B, Reuters reports.

Chevron reportedly owns a 38% stake in the Aseng oil field and the Yolanda natural gas field, both in Equatorial Guinea's Block 1, as well as a 45% interest in the Alen gas and condensate field in Block O; the company also is the operator in each of the three fields.

The company's Equatorial Guinea assets added 441B cf of natural gas to its reserves in 2020; Chevron received the assets as part of its acquisition of Noble Energy in 2020.