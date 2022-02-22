Why did SoFi Technologies stock drop today? Its all-stock $1.1B acquisition

Feb. 22, 2022 4:00 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor25 Comments

Man using mobile smart phone with global network connection, Technology, innovative and communication concept.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is falling 10% in late session trading after the company agreed to buy banking software maker Technisys for $1.1B in stock.
  • Stocks of acquirers often fall after announcing a purchase for a number of reasons, including the potential for rising costs to integrate the new business.
  • In this case, SoFi (SOFI) will be paying Technisys's shareholders with new shares of SOFI stock, meaning it will be issuing ~84M in new shares. That results existing shareholders holding a smaller percentage of SoFi's (SOFI) stock than before the acquisition.
