Why did SoFi Technologies stock drop today? Its all-stock $1.1B acquisition
Feb. 22, 2022 4:00 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor25 Comments
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is falling 10% in late session trading after the company agreed to buy banking software maker Technisys for $1.1B in stock.
- Stocks of acquirers often fall after announcing a purchase for a number of reasons, including the potential for rising costs to integrate the new business.
- In this case, SoFi (SOFI) will be paying Technisys's shareholders with new shares of SOFI stock, meaning it will be issuing ~84M in new shares. That results existing shareholders holding a smaller percentage of SoFi's (SOFI) stock than before the acquisition.
- SA contributor The Value Pendulum asks if SoFi (SOFI) stock can rebound to $20 levels