Caesars Entertainment GAAP EPS of -$2.07 misses by $1.12, revenue of $2.59B beats by $10M
Feb. 22, 2022 4:03 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Caesars Entertainment press release (NASDAQ:CZR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$2.07 misses by $1.12.
- Revenue of $2.59B (+63.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Same-store Adjusted EBITDA of $581M vs. $348M for the comparable prior-year period.
- Tom Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment, Inc., commented, "Our quarterly operating results reflect new fourth quarter records for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in both our Las Vegas and Regional segments. Caesars Sportsbook continues to exceed our expectations for new customer registrations, deposits and market share, especially in recently launched jurisdictions."