Rackspace Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.01, revenue of $777.3M beats by $6.08M
Feb. 22, 2022 4:03 PM ETRackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Rackspace Technology press release (NASDAQ:RXT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $777.3M (+8.5% Y/Y) beats by $6.08M.
- Shares +5.07%.
- Fourth Quarter Core Revenue of $734 million, up 11% Year-over-Year; 2021 Core Revenue of $2,827 million, up 14% Year-over-Year.
- Record Fourth Quarter Bookings of $329 million, an increase of 12% Year-over-Year; 2021 Bookings of $1,031 million, a decrease of 8% Year-over-Year.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue $768 - $778 million, Core Revenue $730 - $738 million, Non-GAAP Operating Profit $108 - $112 million, Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.20 - $0.22.