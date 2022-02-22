Rackspace Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.01, revenue of $777.3M beats by $6.08M

  • Rackspace Technology press release (NASDAQ:RXT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $777.3M (+8.5% Y/Y) beats by $6.08M.
  • Shares +5.07%.
  • Fourth Quarter Core Revenue of $734 million, up 11% Year-over-Year; 2021 Core Revenue of $2,827 million, up 14% Year-over-Year.
  • Record Fourth Quarter Bookings of $329 million, an increase of 12% Year-over-Year; 2021 Bookings of $1,031 million, a decrease of 8% Year-over-Year.
  • Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue $768 - $778 million, Core Revenue $730 - $738 million, Non-GAAP Operating Profit $108 - $112 million, Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.20 - $0.22.
