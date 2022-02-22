Diamondback Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $3.63 beats by $0.27, revenue of $2.02B beats by $340M

Feb. 22, 2022 4:05 PM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Diamondback Energy press release (NASDAQ:FANG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.63 beats by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $2.02B (+162.7% Y/Y) beats by $340M.
  • Average production of 226.3 MBO/d (387.1 MBOE/d)
  • Permian Basin production of 224.4 MBO/d (383.5 MBOE/d)
  • Cash capital expenditures of $434 million; Q4 2021 activity-based capital expenditures incurred of approximately $427 million

  • 2022 GUIDANCE HIGHLIGHTS

    • Full year 2022 oil production guidance of 218 - 222 MBO/d (369 - 376 MBOE/d)
    • Full year 2022 cash CAPEX guidance of $1.75 - $1.90 billion
    • Assuming current strip commodity prices and the midpoint of Diamondback's production and operating cost guidance, the Company expects to generate approximately $5.8 billion of net cash provided by operating activities in 2022
    • Q1 2022 oil production guidance of 218 - 222 MBO/d (369 - 376 MBOE/d)
    • Q1 2022 cash CAPEX guidance of $435 - $475 million
